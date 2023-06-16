UAE bans new Spider-Man movie, major cinema chains in Middle East remove listing the film; here’s why2 min read 16 Jun 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Sony's ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ will not be screened in the UAE, with Vox Cinemas providing no explanation for the decision.
The release of Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has faced a setback in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Vox Cinemas announced on June 15 that the film would not be screened in the country. The decision has sparked discussions among movie enthusiasts and online communities, particularly regarding the animated film's portrayal of transgender themes.
