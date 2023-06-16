The release of Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has faced a setback in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Vox Cinemas announced on June 15 that the film would not be screened in the country. The decision has sparked discussions among movie enthusiasts and online communities, particularly regarding the animated film's portrayal of transgender themes.

Scheduled as a sequel to the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), the movie premiered in the United States on June 2 and was initially slated for release in the Gulf region on June 22.

However, Vox Cinemas, a subsidiary of retail conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, provided no explanation for the decision when responding to inquiries via Facebook Messenger. Majid Al Futtaim, the parent company, has yet to comment on the matter.

Major cinema chains in Middle East Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, including Vox, Novo and Reel cinemas, have also refrained from listing the film in their "coming soon" sections on their respective websites, Reuters reported.

One aspect of the film that has sparked online debate revolves around the character Gwen Stacy, with discussions speculating whether she is portrayed as transgender. Notably, a trailer scene displays a sign in the background stating "protect trans kids".

However, it remains unclear if this specific reason prompted the withdrawal of the movie in the UAE and other Gulf countries.

In an earlier Twitter statement, the UAE Media Council affirmed that it would not permit the dissemination or publication of content conflicting with the country's values, principles, and media content standards.

While the council did not provide further details or mention any specific content, it is essential to note that the Middle East, known for its socially-conservative nature, regards deviations from traditional sexual norms as taboo and, in many cases, even as criminal offences, according to Reuters.

Local reactions to the decision have been mixed. Abdullah Al-Oufi, a Saudi citizen, expressed support for the directive, emphasising the need to avoid normalising non-traditional gender identities. On the other hand, Sami al-Shoraim, a young Saudi resident, acknowledged the sovereign decision while highlighting the importance of movies respecting the values of their viewers.

As of now, Vox Cinemas, which operates across the Gulf region, has not made tickets available for purchase on its websites for the affected countries. Requests for comments from relevant government bodies, including those in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have yet to receive a response. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information confirmed that it had not yet received the film for consideration.

(With Reuters inputs)