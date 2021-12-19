Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  UAE to end censorship of cinematic releases

UAE to end censorship of cinematic releases

The country's latest effort aims to boost its brand as a liberal hub attractive to foreigners
1 min read . 10:09 PM IST AP

  • ‘The movies will be screened in cinemas according to their international version,’ the authority said
  • Instead of cutting sensitive scenes that could offend traditional Islamic sensibilities, the Emirati Media Regulatory Authority will introduce a new 21 age category for viewers

DUBAI : The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday that it will no longer censor films released in cinemas, the country's latest effort to boost its brand as a liberal hub attractive to foreigners.

Instead of cutting sensitive scenes that could offend traditional Islamic sensibilities, the Emirati Media Regulatory Authority will introduce a new 21 age category for viewers.

“The movies will be screened in cinemas according to their international version," the authority said in a Twitter post.

Censors in the UAE, like elsewhere in the Middle East, have long removed scenes in cinematic releases that show nudity, homosexuality, sex and other content deemed inappropriate — sometimes leading to plot holes.

Foreigners outnumber locals nearly nine to one in the federation of seven sheikhdoms. The diversity of culture and religion in the tourism-dependent country has at times been at odds with its Islamic laws and traditions.

But that's changing as the nation promotes its socially liberal environment to lure international workers. The government has reformed its Islamic legal code and next year will change its weekend to Saturday-Sunday to align with the Western businesses and markets.

