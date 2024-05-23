UAE’s culture and tourism department honours Rajinikanth with ‘Golden Visa’

  • Rajinikanth's upcoming movie is Vettaiyan, which will release in October and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated10:52 PM IST
Veteran actor Rajinikanth shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at Poes Garden Polling Booth no.-229, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Veteran actor Rajinikanth shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at Poes Garden Polling Booth no.-229, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Lakshmi)

The United Arab Emirates' Department of Culture and Tourism honoured superstar Rajinikanth with a golden visa. Following this, the actor – who was recently in Abu Dhabi, thanked the government and MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for the honour and hospitality.

Sharing the video of Rajnikanth addressing with the press on X, firm critic Suresh EAV wrote, "Superstar #Rajinikanth received the UAE's prestigious Golden Visa..(Sic)"

ALSO READ: Indian film personalities hail IAF air strikes in Pakistan

In the video, Rajinikanth could be heard saying, “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from Abu Dhabi Govt. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi govt. and also to my good friend Mr Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, for facilitating this visa and for all the support.”

Earlier, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Government of Abu Dhabi handed over the Golden Visa to Rajinikanth in the presence of Yusuff.

ALSO READ: Japan emerges as new market for Indian art house cinema

Rajinikanth in UAE:

Rajinikanth spent quality time with his friend Yusuff and some top company executives of Lulu Group on Monday. He also visited Yusuff’s house and even took a ride in his Rolls Royce.

A video of it was also uploaded by one of the company’s employees shows Rajinikanth looking gleeful as he rides in the swanky car to the residence, reported Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ: Offices in Chennai, Bengaluru declare holiday on August 10 for Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' movie premiere

Rajinikanth's upcoming work:

Rajinikanth's upcoming movie is Vettaiyan, which will release in October and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. Apart from this, he will also star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, where Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeIndustryMediaUAE’s culture and tourism department honours Rajinikanth with ‘Golden Visa’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

288.40
10:29 AM | 23 MAY 2024
4.75 (1.67%)

Tata Steel

175.45
10:29 AM | 23 MAY 2024
2.15 (1.24%)

Vedanta

472.40
10:24 AM | 23 MAY 2024
-14.6 (-3%)

NTPC

372.30
10:29 AM | 23 MAY 2024
-1.6 (-0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam

372.25
10:29 AM | 23 MAY 2024
30.7 (8.99%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

3,125.35
10:29 AM | 23 MAY 2024
245.1 (8.51%)

Adani Enterprises

3,391.20
10:29 AM | 23 MAY 2024
251.6 (8.01%)

Hitachi Energy India

11,125.00
09:59 AM | 23 MAY 2024
784.8 (7.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,413.00-582.00
    Chennai
    75,710.00-285.00
    Delhi
    75,562.00-1,027.00
    Kolkata
    75,562.00-953.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue