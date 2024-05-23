UAE's culture and tourism department honours Rajinikanth with ‘Golden Visa’

The United Arab Emirates' Department of Culture and Tourism honoured superstar Rajinikanth with a golden visa. Following this, the actor – who was recently in Abu Dhabi, thanked the government and MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for the honour and hospitality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing the video of Rajnikanth addressing with the press on X, firm critic Suresh EAV wrote, "Superstar #Rajinikanth received the UAE's prestigious Golden Visa..(Sic)"

In the video, Rajinikanth could be heard saying, “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from Abu Dhabi Govt. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi govt. and also to my good friend Mr Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, for facilitating this visa and for all the support."

Earlier, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Government of Abu Dhabi handed over the Golden Visa to Rajinikanth in the presence of Yusuff.

Rajinikanth in UAE: Rajinikanth spent quality time with his friend Yusuff and some top company executives of Lulu Group on Monday. He also visited Yusuff's house and even took a ride in his Rolls Royce.

A video of it was also uploaded by one of the company’s employees shows Rajinikanth looking gleeful as he rides in the swanky car to the residence, reported Hindustan Times.

Rajinikanth's upcoming work: Rajinikanth's upcoming movie is Vettaiyan, which will release in October and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. Apart from this, he will also star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, where Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

