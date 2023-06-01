Amazon Prime Video to stream Telugu film ‘Ugram’1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Video streaming platforms are likely to offer 50-60% of the budgets to southern language content, with these programmes seeing much traction, accounting for 30% of OTT viewership, said industry experts.
Amazon Prime Video will stream Telugu action thriller Ugram, on 2 June. It has been directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and stars Allari Naresh and Mirnaa Menon in lead roles.
