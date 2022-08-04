Ullu app founder Vibhu Agarwal launches e-commerce platform1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 11:22 AM IST
Vibhu Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of video streaming service Ullu, Atrangii TV, a Hindi language general entertainment channel and its app, has launched e-commerce platform, Ullu 99. This includes products and brands across categories like apparel, footwear, accessories, health and hygiene with a ship-and-drop module.