Vibhu Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of video streaming service Ullu, Atrangii TV, a Hindi language general entertainment channel and its app, has launched e-commerce platform, Ullu 99. This includes products and brands across categories like apparel, footwear, accessories, health and hygiene with a ship-and-drop module.

The prices of products on Ullu 99 will range from 99 to 899 and the platform will offer customers an opportunity to connect via social media apps Instagram and Facebook though orders can only be placed on the website of the platform.

“Most people in today’s time are dependent on online shopping platforms, and these have become even more prominent since the pandemic. In a strategic move to enter this highly lucrative and competitive space, our newest venture, Ullu 99, will provide customers with great quality products at reasonable prices. We’ve seen great success with our entertainment ventures, and we now look forward to offering value to shoppers in the e-commerce space as well," Vibhu Agarwal, founder and CEO of Ullu App, Atrangii TV and App said in a statement.

With a vision to penetrate the country, the company wants to capture the Indian market segment that looks for quality at great prices, it said. With an 89 million active subscriber base already, it aims to reach 200 million active customers by the end of 2022.

Last year, Ullu, known primarily for adult content, said it had revamped its strategy to introduce more wholesome shows and movies for family audiences, besides allowing for a “censor" filter for its existing bold programming. While the company primarily targets tier-II and tier-III audiences, its subscriber base now includes users from tier-I cities, too. Agarwal says the Ullu platform will now be equally divided between adult and non-adult content.

