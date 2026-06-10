Mumbai: Until last year, Vibhu Agarwal was best known for the adults-only streaming platform Ullu, a planned SME IPO and touted as India’s only profitable streaming service. All that came unstuck when the government banned Ullu, ALTT and two dozen other apps for hosting sexually explicit content.
Banned to blessed: Vibhu Agarwal pivots from adult streaming content to AI-generated mythology shows, films
SummaryThe founder of the now-banned adult streaming platform Ullu, Vibhu Agarwal, is betting on his Vedic history streaming platform Hari Om and a slew of AI-enabled mythological films
Mumbai: Until last year, Vibhu Agarwal was best known for the adults-only streaming platform Ullu, a planned SME IPO and touted as India’s only profitable streaming service. All that came unstuck when the government banned Ullu, ALTT and two dozen other apps for hosting sexually explicit content.
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