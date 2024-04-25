Industry
Unhappy ending: Why foreign entertainment companies are heading for the exits
Lata Jha 9 min read 25 Apr 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Summary
- Indians love their movies. But global entertainment firms don’t like being in India that much. They have refrained from active investment; their movie production operations are more or less defunct. What explains this disenchantment? Here’s one answer: “You can’t run the country on a tourist visa.”
New Delhi: There’s no business like show business for global media and entertainment (M&E) companies, except perhaps in India, judging by how they always have one eye on the exit door. Close to three decades after launching the iconic youth and music channel MTV in India, M&E conglomerate Paramount Global quit the country last month, after selling its entire stake in Viacom18 to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RIL). In a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, RIL said it would acquire the 13.01% stake in Viacom18 Media Private Limited held by Paramount for about $517 million ( ₹4,286 crore).
