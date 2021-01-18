NEW DELHI : The upcoming Union Budget is likely to be crucial for the film and entertainment industry , devastated by the covid-19 pandemic and expected to contract by 67% in FY21. First, theatre owners seek easier means of doing business, including waiving off or reduction in power and maintenance charges, single window license to open more screens, and access to finance for multi-utility facilities such as food courts to open up alongside cinemas.

It is important, they say, to help the theatre business stand on its feet given that entertainment-starved audiences are looking for an escape from the upheaval and stress caused by the pandemic. Increased footfalls in theatres would fetch more revenue and taxes for the exchequer. About 1,500-2,000 cinemas across the country, especially single screens downed shutters last year, unable to sustain the losses caused by the pandemic.

“It has been an unprecedented 12 months and while we are by no means out of the woods yet, at least the light at the end of the tunnel is now visible with covid vaccinations being rolled out across our country. In this backdrop, the forthcoming Union Budget assumes even greater significance than usual," Siddharth Roy Kapur, founder and managing director of Roy Kapur Films and president of the Producers Guild of India said. The industry reiterates its long-standing ask for subsidies and incentives to encourage screen penetration in the country’s grossly under-screened, and increasingly declining theatrical market.

"The focus should be on generating more jobs and keeping the business alive that will only bring more tax in the long run," said independent distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi. “While power and electricity charges are up to state and city electricity boards, we hope for these to come to us at industrial and not commercial rates," Rathi said. Minimum electricity charges could range up to Rs. 20 lakh per month, in case of some properties.

Kailash Gupta, chief financial officer, INOX Leisure Ltd said speedier tax refunds, interest free loans to prevent defaults and a reimbursement of wages for contractual workers and subsidies on salaries paid to the employees for the period of lockdown should also be considered as a relief measure by the central and state governments. “At the ground level, a waiver on license fees and various local taxes like LBET (local body entertainment tax), property tax and show taxes for a period of two years from the date of resumption of operations would provide further relief and much-needed revival impetus to the industry," Gupta added.

Caps on ticket prices should also be done away with, giving cinemas the right to run their business their own way. For years, states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have worked with a ceiling on ticket prices, between Rs. 150-160, restricting the kind of differentiated technologies or consumer experiences multiplexes can bring to cinemas there.

Infusion of liquidity in the content production sector through a variety of means such as a liberal loan regime, relief on tax and duties, and refinancing schemes for stalled or delayed projects should be considered, Roy Kapur added. The government should also look at reduction on import duties for capital goods used for production or transmission of content, such as technical equipment, media experts say.

“We hope the government can look at creating culture hubs in specific cities by providing tenders and deals to companies that are interested in nurturing art and cinema," said Mahendra Soni, co-founder and director at Bengali production house SVF Entertainment. Marathi film producer Akshay Bardapurkar pointed to the Uttar Pradesh model where the state government is providing several perks including cash benefits to films shot in the state and has proposed a Film City project in Noida.

“The government should proactively also look at incentivizing international films or content creators to shoot in India, in an attempt to assist employment and increase revenues generated from assets like studios, especially for animation content. Considering the creative affinity and technology talent available in India, it can poise itself to be the post-production hub of the world. Tax reliefs for revenue such made, can attract global film makers to create in or outsource work to India," Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder of digital agency TheSmallBigIdea.

