“It has been an unprecedented 12 months and while we are by no means out of the woods yet, at least the light at the end of the tunnel is now visible with covid vaccinations being rolled out across our country. In this backdrop, the forthcoming Union Budget assumes even greater significance than usual," Siddharth Roy Kapur, founder and managing director of Roy Kapur Films and president of the Producers Guild of India said. The industry reiterates its long-standing ask for subsidies and incentives to encourage screen penetration in the country’s grossly under-screened, and increasingly declining theatrical market.

