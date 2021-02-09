Union minister Piyush Goyal joins Twitter’s desi alternative Koo

NEW DELHI: Amid a spat between the Union government and US-based social media major Twitter over posts about farmers’ protest, National Democratic Alliance’s key Cabinet minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday joined homegrown microblogging platform - Koo.

“I am now on Koo. Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates. Let us exchange our thoughts and ideas on Koo," railways, commerce & industry, consumer affairs and food and public distribution minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

The development comes in the backdrop of the government’s notice to Twitter on 2 February, accusing it of unilaterally unblocking more than 250 accounts that had been suspended over the farmers’ agitation. The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), in a notice issued to Twitter said the company had violated an order to block 257 accounts associated with the farmers’ agitation on the borders of Delhi.

Twitter is obliged to follow the Indian government’s directives and could face penal action for non-compliance, senior government officials said.

A company official had told Mint it had restored Twitter accounts, after briefly blocking them, as per company policy which favours free speech.

MeitY has also opened its official account on Koo, which is being positioned as an alternative to Twitter. Koo said it has verified handles of the MeitY, MyGov, Digital India, India Post, National Informatics Centre (NIC), National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Common Services Center, UMANG app, Digi Locker, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on its platform.

Other eminent personalities on Koo are - Union minister for information technology, law, electronics and communication, Ravi Shankar Prasad, chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Bollywood celebrities Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi.

Founded in March 2020, Koo calls itself as an inclusive micro-blogging platform that caters to various local languages where people from different regions in India can express themselves in their mother tongue. It targets users between 25 and 30 years of age. In August 2020, it won the ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’ that was launched to promote existing Indian apps as well as the development of new apps.

