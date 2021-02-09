Union minister Piyush Goyal joins Twitter’s desi alternative Koo

The development comes in the backdrop of the government’s notice to Twitter on 2 February, accusing it of unilaterally unblocking more than 250 accounts that had been suspended over the farmers’ agitation. The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), in a notice issued to Twitter said the company had violated an order to block 257 accounts associated with the farmers’ agitation on the borders of Delhi.

