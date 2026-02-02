Universal Music India returns to Bollywood, eyes bigger slice of storytelling pie
Universal Music India is returning to Bollywood via strategic partnerships and acquisitions, seeking a stronger role in storytelling across Hindi and regional cinema. It aims to enhance market share and create value in the music and film industries by investing in long-term collaborations.
Universal Music India has made a comeback to Bollywood after recent acquisitions and partnerships, while retaining its focus on non-film music. It is now open to more deals across Hindi and regional language cinema and independent music as it eyes a stronger role in the storytelling space.