Universal Music spinoff to test investors’ appetite for music

Universal’s prospectus outlines the growth prospects of the music business, in which it commands some 40% market share. The more big acts it has under its umbrella, the more Universal makes from its licensing agreements with music-streaming services, such as those offered by Spotify Technology SA, Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Nine of the top 10 recording artists of 2020, by sales—and slices of the 10th—are on its roster, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.