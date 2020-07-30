Unlock 3.0: Multiplex Association disappointed as theatres remain shut

Cinemas were shuttered in India since the middle of March, which has led to zero revenues for the sector, for the first time in its history. Bollywood ended the first six months of 2020 with losses of around ₹1,000 crore while several single screens and independent properties have shut shop across the country over this period. The crisis has been aggravated by films unwilling to wait for theatres to reopen and opting for direct-to-digital releases.