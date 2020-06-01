Unlocking: India filmmakers, broadcasters brace for production challenges

No audience participation will be allowed, and for non-fiction shows only online auditions would be conducted, only one person will be allowed as an acquaintance with children and in no case, would children below the age of 10 be allowed to participate. Also, there is a bar on extravagant or elaborate wedding or fight sequences till the covid threat subsides. Artistes will be encouraged to arrive on sets in costumes and make-up and carry their own food, intimate scenes will be avoided, and the unit would stay on or around the studio premises for the duration of the shoot, besides minimising travel.