MUMBAI : The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday said that unified payments interface (UPI) autopay is now live on SonyLIV, a premium video-on-demand service by Sony Pictures Networks.

“Millions of SonyLIV customers can now set standing instructions for their recurring subscription payments using UPI Autopay and enjoy a hassle-free content viewing experience. Now the SonyLIV users can enjoy premium streaming without having to remember the subscription renewal date," it said.

According to NPCI, with UPI Autopay, the subscription plan opted by the users would be auto renewed on the set date. For subscription amounts up to ₹5,000, customers do not even have to enter the UPI pin on the execution of the mandate. They can also modify, pause as well as remove the auto-debit mandate for their subscriptions through UPI Autopay, it said, adding that mandates can be set for one-time, daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly.

Kunal Kalawatia, chief of products at NPCI said, “We are glad to integrate UPI Autopay on SonyLIV. In recent times, viewers are increasingly turning to over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms for entertainment and the introduction of UPI Autopay on SonyLIV will drive a favourable customer sentiment about seamless and automated recurring payments. With UPI Autopay, it’s our constant endeavour at NPCI to provide an extra layer of comfort and convenience to all the customers for their recurring spends and payments."

