UPI autopay on SonyLIV now live: NPCI

According to NPCI, with UPI Autopay, the subscription plan opted by the users would be auto renewed on the set date. For subscription amounts up to ₹5,000, customers do not even have to enter the UPI pin on the execution of the mandate. They can also modify, pause as well as remove the auto-debit mandate for their subscriptions through UPI Autopay, it said, adding that mandates can be set for one-time, daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly.

