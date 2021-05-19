US theatres premiere 'Army of the Dead'; Indian cinemas shun ‘Radhe'

NEW DELHI : The lack of fresh content has compelled movie theatres in the US to premiere Netflix’s new film Army of the Dead, a week before it becomes available on the service. The Zack Synder directed film made $780,000 over its opening weekend even as multiplex chains in India remained clear they would not play Salman Khan’s Radhe which released on Zee’s pay-per-view service ZeePlex for Eid last week.

To be sure, Indian multiplex owners have long remained adamant on exclusive theatrical windows and not premiering movies that have either had an OTT (over-the-top streaming platform) release or would seek one on the same day. Cinema owners and film-makers across India were in panic mode after Hollywood studio Warner Bros announced a unique, hybrid distribution model for its 2021 movie releases last December, all of which shall hit cinema screens the same day as their premiere on the company’s video streaming platform HBO Max. The move could prove to be a game changer for the film business across the globe, they said.

Industry and trade experts had pointed out the move could relegate theatricals to a secondary viewing medium and make recovery from the covid-19 pandemic impossible.

With cinemas struggling to stay afloat after covid-induced disruptions, that is, if they haven’t shut shop completely, several media and entertainment industry experts say such moves sound the death knell for the theatre business in many ways.

“The national chains are clear they will not be treated as second fiddle to the streaming platforms and that they are the premier platform for movie release in the country. Accepting an OTT release is akin to shutting their own shop. What will the difference between the two screens be if they agree to this?" a film industry executive had earlier said to Mint on condition of anonymity.

