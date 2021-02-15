Users worry as video streaming faces heat

Subscribers of streaming video platforms are worried about the future of creative expression amid rising scrutiny of the content on these platforms, a LocalCircle survey found.

About 58% of surveyed users of over-the-top (OTT) platforms said threats of intimidation or violence against artistes, filmmakers and platforms worried them “quite a bit". Among the rest, 15% admitted to being “somewhat" concerned, while 12% of users said it didn’t affect them much.

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

Many participants said such threats should have no place in society, and if they are not acted upon sternly and swiftly by law enforcement agencies, they will only increase over time. LocalCircles, a community social media platform, conducted the survey in early February.

Several police cases were filed against the makers of Tandav, a web show on Amazon Prime Video, after complaints about some of its content. Some parts of the show were altered after the Union information and broadcasting ministry intervened. Separately, the Supreme Court issued notice to Amazon Prime Video and the Centre on a petition for the show Mirzapur, which allegedly maligns the image of Uttar Pradesh.

The LocalCircles survey received over 50,000 responses from viewers in 311 districts. As many as 66% of respondents were men, while 34% were women. Fifty-nine percent of respondents were from tier-I cities, 24% belonged to tier-II and 17% to tier-III, tier-IV and rural districts.

Ahead of upcoming regulation for platforms, 17 streaming services under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) announced the adoption of an implementation toolkit last week. Union I&B minister Prakash Javadekar said in Rajya Sabha last week that guidelines and directives for OTT platforms are almost ready and will be implemented soon. The I&B ministry had formally taken OTT under its wing last November. Among respondents, 78% called for more details on the OTT code.

Parents were concerned about insufficient display of minimum age requirements before and during a show or movie. Only 42% said this was displayed well enough across platforms. “A lot of these controversies are simply arising out of the herd mentality concept, and we have to be careful to not get into the majority survives syndrome," Tarun Katial, former CEO at ZEE5 who had worked on the earlier IAMAI code, told Mint in an earlier interview.Creative work must reflect society, Katial added, in a way that is real, relevant and resonates with audiences without passing judgement but reflecting truth and courage.

“In a democracy, you should be able to tell your story the way you see it. Someone with another point of view has the right to critique it or counter it with their version of a story. This censorship business is another word for bullying," said Apurva Asrani, writer of Hotstar’s Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

Mirzapur creator and director Karan Anshuman said he is against censorship and believes the disclaimer text before films and shows should be appended with “If any part of this programme offends you, please turn off your device, take a deep breath, and move on with more important things."

View Full Image Union I&B minister Prakash Javadekar.. pradeep gaur

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via