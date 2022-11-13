Uunchai aiming for heights, 100% increase in day 2 box office collection

Just as the title of the movie symbolises ‘height’, Sooraj Barjatya's latest creative endeavour Uunchai is performing high on the box office with a cent-percent increase in day 2 collection. The movie doubled its opening day revenue of ₹1.81 crore on Saturday, taking in ₹3.64 crore thanks to enthusiastic word of mouth and favourable reviews. The current domestic stands at ₹5.45 crore.
Writer-producer Barjatya, who is known for his cinematic creations that revolve around Indian traditions has shuffled his cards to come back as a director after 7 years with his latest movie Uunchai. The movie depicts a story of three friends who leave their cozy lives behind to embark on a journey to Mount Everest.
Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa are among the star studded cast members of the movie. After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, his last film, Barjatya has made his directorial comeback with Uunchai.
Sharing the two-day collections of the movie, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Uunchai is displaying strong legs at the box office… Remarkable growth [plus 101.10 percent] on Day 2… Super-strong word of mouth is converting into packed shows… Fantastic Day 3 plus double digit weekend on the cards… Friday ₹1.81 crore, Saturday ₹3.64 crore. Total: ₹5.45 crore. India biz (business)."
He called it an exceptional growth and said in another tweet, "Uunchai records second biggest Day 2 growth after The Kashmir Files… note: Day 2 growth in percent… The Kashmir Files: 139.44 percent. Uunchai: 101.10 percent. Extraordinary trending. India biz (business)."
Celebrating the response the film is is receiving from the audience, Anupam Kher who is one of the star cast members in the movie shared that he was unable to get a ticket to his own movie since it was house full.
Anupam Kher posted a video of himself asking for a ticket at the box office on Saturday night. He said that he was denied a ticket.
Anupam Kher captioned the post, “I couldn't get a ticket for Uunchai. For the first time, I enjoyed the feeling of victory even in failure. I hope I don’t go crazy out of this sheer happiness."
