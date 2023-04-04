Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s new film titled Bawaal to be directed by Nitesh Tiwari best known for Dangal and Chhichhore, will release in cinemas on 6 October. The movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala who had also backed Chhichhore, Tiwari’s last film.

Dhawan who made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s teen drama Student of the Year has featured in romantic comedies Main Tera Hero (2014), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), action comedies Dilwale (2015), Dhishoom (2016), and Judwaa 2 (2017), dance musical ABCD 2 (2015) and drama Sui Dhagga (2018). He is also known for crime thriller Badlapur (2015), Shoojit Sarkar’s drama October (2018), period drama Kalank (2019) and musical film Street Dancer 3D (2020), which were his last theatrical releases before the pandemic.

During the long period of theatrical shutdown, his comedy-drama Coolie No. 1 (2020) streamed on Amazon Prime Video. He was last seen in the horror comedy Bhediya.

Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directed romance Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, which was a Hindi-language remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat. Kapoor’s next screen appearance came in 2020 when she starred in director Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the Netflix horror anthology film Ghost Stories.

During the pandemic, her biographical drama Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl streamed on Netflix while her horror comedy Roohi co-starring Rajkummar Rao was one of the first Bollywood offerings to release in cinemas post the first covid wave. She was recently seen in Good Luck Jerry, a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila, produced by Aanand L.Rai and Mili, a remake of Malayalam film Helen. She is also slated to appear in Dharma Productions’ Mr and Mrs Mahi co-starring Rao.