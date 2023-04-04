Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ to release on 6 October1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s new film titled Bawaal to be directed by Nitesh Tiwari best known for Dangal and Chhichhore, will release in cinemas on 6 October. The movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala who had also backed Chhichhore, Tiwari’s last film.
