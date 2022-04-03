Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor come together for new film

Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directed romance Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, which was a Hindi-language remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat. Kapoor's next screen appearance came in 2020 when she starred in director Zoya Akhtar's segment in the Netflix horror anthology film Ghost Stories. During the pandemic, her biographical drama Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl streamed on Netflix while her horror comedy Roohi co-starring Rajkummar Rao was one of the first Bollywood offerings to release in cinemas post the first covid wave. She is next slated to be seen in Good Luck Jerry, a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamayu Kokila, produced by Aanand L.Rai and Dharma Productions’ Mr and Mrs Mahi co-starring Rao. She has also committed to appear in Karan Johar's historical drama Takht, featuring an ensemble cast, which has been delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

