NEW DELHI: Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 , first released on Amazon Prime Video last December, is notching up impressive numbers for its satellite television telecast. Starting with 1 crore impressions for its premiere on Zee Cinema, its later telecast on Zee TV and &TV also got healthy viewership with the last five screenings averaging around 30 lakh impressions, according to trade website Box Office India. Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

Given the niche appeal of most Bollywood films released during the pandemic such as Saina, Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl and Khaali Peeli, Coolie No.1 is mainly competing with dubbed screenings of south Indian films. For example, Tamil star Vijay’s Master debuted with 70 lakh impressions and is averaging around 25 lakh post premiere.

Movie channels contributed 24% of total television viewership and were the most viewed genre after general entertainment in 2020, according to a recent Ficci EY report.

Due to the situation over the last few months where movement is restricted and people mostly stay home, TV audiences haven’t had a chance to watch these films in theatres, said broadcast industry executives. Small-town, mass-market audiences are also more likely to switch to films on TV rather than take to content on streaming platforms.

“From a broadcast standpoint, the Hindi movie genre is expected to see growth in both pay and FTA (free-to-air) universe," Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head – Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network, Viacom18 had said in an earlier interview to Mint. The network had launched a new Hindi movie channel, Colors Cineplex Bollywood earlier this year in addition to its existing channels, Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.

Television film channels were expected to see a viewership jump of 10-20% as more people stayed at home during the second wave of covid infections coupled with the fact that a fresh slate of movies was also available.

