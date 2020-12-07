Subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Varun Dhawan tests positive for Covid-19
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan poses for a photo, at Bandra in Mumbai

Varun Dhawan tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 11:07 AM IST Staff Writer

The 'Coolie No.1,' actor took to Instagram on Monday to share his health update along with a picture of him interacting with his friends over a group video call.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who had been shooting for Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who had been shooting for Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 'Coolie No.1,' actor took to Instagram on Monday to share his health update along with a picture of him interacting with his friends over a group video call.

The 'Coolie No.1,' actor took to Instagram on Monday to share his health update along with a picture of him interacting with his friends over a group video call.

"So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted COVID-19," he captioned the post.

Dhawan assured that while shooting all health protocols were followed and asked everyone to be "extra careful."

"All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

"I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time, thank u," he added.

