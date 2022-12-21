Varun Dhawan to star in new Amazon Prime Video original1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 10:35 AM IST
Written by Sita R. Menon along with Raj & DK, the untitled show, which starts filming in January 2023, will mark Dhawan’s streaming debut
Actor Varun Dhawan will play the lead role in the Indian instalment of spy thriller Citadel led by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who will serve as showrunners and directors of the series. Written by Sita R. Menon along with Raj & DK, the untitled show, which starts filming in January 2023, will mark Dhawan’s streaming debut.