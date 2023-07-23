Yet other users shared screenshots of the dialogue in the film where the alleged connection with Auschwitz is made. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were also trolled for selecting the film despite having many other offers owing to their stardom. Some users even went to the extent of questioning how the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film was green-lit and how no one in the cast or crew noticed its insensitivity.

Also Read: Junglee Pictures announces new film with Janhvi Kapoor

Bawaal focuses on the story of a history teacher named Ajay Dixit or Ajju played by Varun Dhawan while his love interest in the movie Nisha is portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. The film revolves around the story of Ajay and Nisha going on a trip to Europe to visit World War II sites in Europe. Interestingly, the film showcases the main characters visiting Auschwitz and imagining themselves being suffocated inside gas chambers in the concentration camp.

Bawaal, which also features other actors like Manoj Pahwa, Anjuman Saxena, Mukesh Tiwari, was released on 22 July via Amazon Prime Video.

Next Story

No Network

Server Issue

Internet Not Available