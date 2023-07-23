Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's latest film Bawaal has run into trouble on Twitter, with users trolling the Nitesh Tiwari directed film for its tone-deaf treatment of World War II and unwanted comparisons of marriage with the horrors of Auschwitz.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's latest film Bawaal has run into trouble on Twitter, with users trolling the Nitesh Tiwari directed film for its tone-deaf treatment of World War II and unwanted comparisons of marriage with the horrors of Auschwitz.
One user on Twitter wrote, “The “Most Insensitive Bollywood Film Award" goes to #Bawaal. Trivialising the horrors of the WWII/ Holocaust & using these as metaphors for what… another mediocre, lacklustre love story? Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan should be ashamed of themselves for not knowing better."
Yet other users shared screenshots of the dialogue in the film where the alleged connection with Auschwitz is made. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were also trolled for selecting the film despite having many other offers owing to their stardom. Some users even went to the extent of questioning how the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film was green-lit and how no one in the cast or crew noticed its insensitivity.
Bawaal focuses on the story of a history teacher named Ajay Dixit or Ajju played by Varun Dhawan while his love interest in the movie Nisha is portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. The film revolves around the story of Ajay and Nisha going on a trip to Europe to visit World War II sites in Europe. Interestingly, the film showcases the main characters visiting Auschwitz and imagining themselves being suffocated inside gas chambers in the concentration camp.
Bawaal, which also features other actors like Manoj Pahwa, Anjuman Saxena, Mukesh Tiwari, was released on 22 July via Amazon Prime Video.
