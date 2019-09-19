New Delhi: Media and technology company Verizon Media has announced the appointment of Nikhil Rungta as country manager for its India business. Verizon owns and operates brands like Yahoo News, HuffPost India, Yahoo Cricket and Yahoo Mail.

Rungta will be responsible for the growth of Verizon Media’s business in India, a statement from the company said. This will include driving the success of the company’s leading consumer brands, advertising products and partnerships in the country. He will also oversee Verizon Media’s Bengaluru center, with teams representing key global operations and mission critical functions and report to Rico Chan, co-head APAC, Verizon Media.

Rungta comes with strong management experience across consumer internet, technology and SaaS (software as a service) organizations, Previously, he was managing director of Intuit India before which he was chief marketing officer at Housing.com, senior vice-president and CMO at Reliance Jio, chief business officer at Yebhi.com, chief marketing officer at Google, founding general manager and head of marketing at Yatra Online Pvt Ltd, among other roles.

"Nikhil brings a wealth of experience matched by a deep understanding of the digital media and technology space. His leadership, expertise and 360 degree view of the business make him an invaluable addition to the leadership team, as we chart the next phase of growth for our business in India," Rose Tsou, head of international, Verizon Media said in a statement.

Rungta will be based in Bengaluru.

“There’s a compelling opportunity unfolding at Verizon Media. Being at the forefront of the next tech revolution with 5G, with unparalleled scale, and an exciting portfolio of brands and products, Verizon Media is reimagining consumer and advertising experiences. I couldn’t be more excited to join the talented team here, as we bring new possibilities to Indian audiences, touching the lives of the next-generation of internet users in India," Rungta said in a statement.