Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar dies at 94, Bollywood pays tribute1 min read 04 Jun 2023, 08:55 PM IST
In Bollywood, Sulochana Latkar largely played on-screen mother to lead stars of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s including Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan.
Noted actor Sulochana Latkar died today due to prolonged illness at a hospital in Mumbai, her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar confirmed. She was 94. Sulochana Latkar, a well-known actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema, started her career in 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films.
