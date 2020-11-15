NEW DELHI : Veteran Bengali film actor Soumitra Chatterjee, best known for his collaborations with Satyajit Ray, passed away at 85 in Kolkata after battling covid-19 for more than a month. He had been diagnosed with the virus on 6 October and was breathed his last at the Bellevue Nursing Home.

Veteran Bengali film actor Soumitra Chatterjee, best known for his collaborations with Satyajit Ray, passed away at 85 in Kolkata after battling covid-19 for more than a month. He had been diagnosed with the virus on 6 October and was breathed his last at the Bellevue Nursing Home.

Chatterjee, a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Padma Bhushan and two National Awards, was best known for movies such as Apur Sansar, Sonar Kella, Abhijan, Charulata and among others. He was last seen in a drama called Sanjhbati. He worked with Ray in 14 films and is known for immortalising the titular role of Feluda.

Director Onir was one of the first to tweet his condolences.

“End of an Era for Bengali Cinema. There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man and his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You are Loved and Cherished," he tweeted.