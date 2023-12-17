Hello User
Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja, mother of Kajol, hospitalised

Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja, mother of Kajol, hospitalised

Agencies

Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja—mother of popular star Kajol—was admitted to a Juhu hospital in Mumbai Sunday evening due to age-related issues

A file photo of veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja

Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja—mother of popular star Kajol—was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday evening due to age-related issues.

Tanuja, 80 years old, was admitted in the ICU of a Juhu hospital, the report said

"She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about," the report added

Tanuja, a popular actor, has worked in several Hindi and Bengali films. She is the daughter of yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth.

Tanuja is the sister of Nutan and the mother of popular star Kajol.

Tanuja is known for her roles in films such as “Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi", “Jewel Thief", “Haathi Mere Saathi" and “Mere Jeevan Sathi".

