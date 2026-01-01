logoNews

Making a comeback: Veteran directors return to filmmaking in 2026 as demand for mass-market storytelling rises

Lata Jha
3 min read1 Jan 2026, 01:44 PM IST
These films are crucial for box office performance as they have the potential to penetrate down to tier-two and three markets and bring in family audiences.
In 2026, veteran filmmakers Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and David Dhawan will return to cinema, responding to the demand for mass-market storytelling. Their new projects aim to attract both nostalgic older audiences and younger viewers drawn by star casts and familiar content.

Veteran filmmakers who had been missing from active moviemaking will attempt a comeback this year to meet the need for commercial, mass-market storytelling in the smaller towns and markets. Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi and David Dhawan, primarily known for hits in the 1990s and early 2000s, are among those with new films slated for release in 2026.

The urban market has reached saturation point as viewers in the metros have entertainment options including OTT and multiplexes. Films by these directors, experts say, are crucial for box-office performance as they have the potential to penetrate down to tier-two and three markets and bring in family audiences.

While Santoshi is directing Lahore 1947, a period drama produced by Aamir Khan starring Sunny Deol, Priyadarshan is directing Akshay Kumar in a horror comedy titled Bhooth Bangla. Dhawan will helm romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai featuring son Varun Dhawan. These filmmakers were known for hits such as Ghayal, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hero No. 1 and Judwaa.

“They (these directors) come from a time when every scene was designed for the big screen. Their storytelling is simple, emotional and very mass-friendly,” said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd, which operates multiplex theatres. “Today’s filmmakers experiment a lot—sometimes towards OTT-friendly writing—while these older directors know how to create moments that land instantly with a theatre audience.”

Young, particularly Gen Z audiences, may not know these directors by face, experts including Mendiratta said, but they definitely know their films. Dhawan’s comedies, Priyadarshan’s capers and Santoshi’s dramas keep trending on OTT and TV, and are now being re-released in cinemas as well, so the style and humour stay familiar.

Easy, fun content

“That’s why their new projects will naturally create curiosity. The buzz will mainly depend on the casting and how fresh the storytelling feels, but these names still carry trust with family audiences,” Mendiratta added. “If they get the tone right—clean humour, warmth and strong emotions—they can deliver steady openings and very good word-of-mouth. Nostalgia will bring older audiences, and the younger crowd will walk in because the content feels easy, fun and familiar.”

The latest works of these filmmakers come with several advantages. Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, said the younger audiences will likely come in for the star cast featured in these films while slightly older viewers are familiar with the family connection their work is known for. Any risk, given that some of them are putting Bollywood projects together after a long gap, has been mitigated with the presence of saleable stars, Puri pointed out.

Experts said the return of yesteryear’s filmmakers is proof that studios and producers want to go back to old-school storytelling that resonates with audiences across the board, and not remain limited to niche, up-market segments in bigger cities. Some of this was evident in 2025 with the success of titles like Dhurandhar, which grossed 766.90 crore, Saiyaara ( 337.78 crore), Chhaava ( 600.10 crore) and Mahavatar Narsimha ( 182.83 crore).

“These trends are a function of demand and supply where filmmakers have recognised the need to go back to larger-than-life, more theatrical-friendly cinema,” said independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan, adding that while younger audiences should anyway find the new projects exciting, there is enough content available online for them to catch up on the work of these directors.

