Making a comeback: Veteran directors return to filmmaking in 2026 as demand for mass-market storytelling rises

The latest works of these filmmakers come with several advantages. Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, said the younger audiences will likely come in for the star cast featured in these films while slightly older viewers are familiar with the family connection their work is known for. Any risk, given that some of them are putting Bollywood projects together after a long gap, has been mitigated with the presence of saleable stars, Puri pointed out.