Veteran filmmakers who had been missing from active moviemaking will attempt a comeback this year to meet the need for commercial, mass-market storytelling in the smaller towns and markets. Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi and David Dhawan, primarily known for hits in the 1990s and early 2000s, are among those with new films slated for release in 2026.
Making a comeback: Veteran directors return to filmmaking in 2026 as demand for mass-market storytelling rises
SummaryIn 2026, veteran filmmakers Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and David Dhawan will return to cinema, responding to the demand for mass-market storytelling. Their new projects aim to attract both nostalgic older audiences and younger viewers drawn by star casts and familiar content.
Veteran filmmakers who had been missing from active moviemaking will attempt a comeback this year to meet the need for commercial, mass-market storytelling in the smaller towns and markets. Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi and David Dhawan, primarily known for hits in the 1990s and early 2000s, are among those with new films slated for release in 2026.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More