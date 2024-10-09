Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan dies of age-related ailments at 88

Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passed away at a private hospital in Kerala’s Kollam on Wednesday, October 9. He was 88 and was being treated at the hospital for various ailments

Livemint
Updated9 Oct 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan dies of age-related ailments at 88
Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan dies of age-related ailments at 88

Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passed away at a private hospital in Kerala’s Kollam on Wednesday, October 9. He was 88 and was being treated at the hospital for various ailments.

Madhavan, who served who served as the first General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated. Later he was put on ventilator due to stomach-related ailments.

Media reports said the last rites of the veteran actor, who was residing at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram for the past eight years, will be held on Thursday at Santhi Kavadam.

Also Read | Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, aka Keerikkadan Jose, passes away at 70, who is he?

Madhavan was the nephew of the veteran dramatist TN Gopinathan Nair and grandson of the eminent linguist Sahithyapanchanan PK Narayana Pillai. His father, NP Pillai was the Dean at Kerala University. Madhavan held a postgraduate degree in sociology, and before starting his acting career, he was in advertising business.

Madhavan started his acting career at the age of 40. He made his film debut with Raagam which was released in 1975. Actor Madhu gave him his first break. Over the course of his illustrious career, he acted in more than 600 films.

Also Read | I thank...’: Actor Govinda discharged from Mumbai hospital – Video

Initially, he portrayed villainous characters, later transitioned into comedy roles and became celebrated for his impactful character performances. He also played pivotal role in several Malayalam TV serials like Daya, Kabani, Chechiyamma, Aluvayum Mathikariyum, Moonnumani, Pattu Saree, Aa Amma.

The Veteran Malayalam actor was honored with the prestigious Prem Nazir Award and Ramu Karyat Award while staying at Gandhi Bhavan.

Some of his notable work are Nadodikkattu, Pandippada, Ordinary, Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayan, Nammal, Narasimham, Oru CBI Diary Kuruppu, Moonam Mura, Achuvettante Veedu, Sandesham and Aaram Thampuran.

Also Read | SC grants bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on the demise of Madhavan. He said that Madhavan was a talented actor who portrayed a variety of characters in over 600 films.

The chief minister recalled that even during his final years at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, Madhavan continued to act in television serials.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryMediaVeteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan dies of age-related ailments at 88

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    982.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    52.2 (5.61%)

    Cipla share price

    1,681.05
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    40.45 (2.47%)

    Infosys share price

    1,953.90
    03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    5.4 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:53 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    430.05
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -14 (-3.15%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    143.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12.55 (9.62%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.