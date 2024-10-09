Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan dies of age-related ailments at 88

Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passed away at a private hospital in Kerala’s Kollam on Wednesday, October 9. He was 88 and was being treated at the hospital for various ailments

Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passed away at a private hospital in Kerala’s Kollam on Wednesday, October 9. He was 88 and was being treated at the hospital for various ailments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhavan, who served who served as the first General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated. Later he was put on ventilator due to stomach-related ailments.

Media reports said the last rites of the veteran actor, who was residing at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram for the past eight years, will be held on Thursday at Santhi Kavadam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhavan was the nephew of the veteran dramatist TN Gopinathan Nair and grandson of the eminent linguist Sahithyapanchanan PK Narayana Pillai. His father, NP Pillai was the Dean at Kerala University. Madhavan held a postgraduate degree in sociology, and before starting his acting career, he was in advertising business.

Madhavan started his acting career at the age of 40. He made his film debut with Raagam which was released in 1975. Actor Madhu gave him his first break. Over the course of his illustrious career, he acted in more than 600 films.

Initially, he portrayed villainous characters, later transitioned into comedy roles and became celebrated for his impactful character performances. He also played pivotal role in several Malayalam TV serials like Daya, Kabani, Chechiyamma, Aluvayum Mathikariyum, Moonnumani, Pattu Saree, Aa Amma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Veteran Malayalam actor was honored with the prestigious Prem Nazir Award and Ramu Karyat Award while staying at Gandhi Bhavan.

Some of his notable work are Nadodikkattu, Pandippada, Ordinary, Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayan, Nammal, Narasimham, Oru CBI Diary Kuruppu, Moonam Mura, Achuvettante Veedu, Sandesham and Aaram Thampuran.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on the demise of Madhavan. He said that Madhavan was a talented actor who portrayed a variety of characters in over 600 films. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}