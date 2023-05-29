Kamal Haasan’s 2006 hit ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu’ to re-release in cinemas1 min read 29 May 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Movie theatres are re-releasing old hits, and curating special screenings on birth anniversaries of popular yesteryear stars to bring audiences back to the cinemas as new films are failing to draw audiences.
Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, a 2006 Tamil-language neo noir action crime thriller written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, will re-release in cinemas this June. The film starred Kamal Haasan, Jyothika, and Kamalinee Mukherjee in prominent roles, while Prakash Raj, Daniel Balaji, and Salim Baig played supporting roles.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×