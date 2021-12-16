NEW DELHI : Vh1, the international music and English entertainment channel owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd has announced a new bi-monthly show in association with audio-streaming service JioSaavn titled Pop Hits Certified .

With the aim to keep pop-lovers updated on the latest trends, Vh1 and JioSaavn will release a list of 10 tracks from the latter’s playlist every fortnight that will encapsulate songs from celebrated pop artistes across the world. To engage its audiences digitally, Vh1 will air the show with music videos from the playlist that JioSaavn will host on its app under the same title.

“Vh1 has been India’s biggest platform for international music and pop culture. With our partnership with JioSaavn, we aim to showcase pop music to our viewers and build a larger community of pop-lovers," Anshul Ailawadi, head, youth, music and English entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said in a statement.

Spread across three months, the collaboration will explore different sub-genres and themes.

To be sure, while the majority of India’s most-streamed songs on audio streaming services are from Bollywood, international and independent music have lately seen significant growth, reflecting India’s appetite for all kinds of music. For instance, 60% of the top 10 albums of 2020 on Spotify were by international artistes, with love for Korean pop music remaining consistent and K-pop band BTS making it to the top five artistes streamed in India on the Swedish service. On Gaana too, K-Pop had seen the growth of 350% in 2020.

India’s audio streaming market is dominated by Gaana, the streaming service owned by Times Internet Ltd, with a 30% share, followed by JioSaavn (24%), Wynk Music (15%), Spotify (15%), Google Play Music (10%), and others (7%), according to a study by Kantar and audience measurement and analytics company VTION last January.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.