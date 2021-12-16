Vh1, JioSaavn announce new show ‘Pop Hits Certified’

To be sure, while the majority of India’s most-streamed songs on audio streaming services are from Bollywood, international and independent music have lately seen significant growth, reflecting India’s appetite for all kinds of music. For instance, 60% of the top 10 albums of 2020 on Spotify were by international artistes, with love for Korean pop music remaining consistent and K-pop band BTS making it to the top five artistes streamed in India on the Swedish service. On Gaana too, K-Pop had seen the growth of 350% in 2020.