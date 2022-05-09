Vi partners with SonyLiv, expands content library

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Users opting for the plan will be able to access UEFA Champions League, WWE, Bundesliga, UFC to originals like Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Tabbar, Rocket Boys, Gullak Season 3 among others, besides regional and international content.
In addition to this, Vi offers a rich content library for its customers under Vi Movies and TV (VMTV) on the Vi app. VMTV app has 450+ live TV channels, live news channels and premium content from other OTT apps.
The partnership comes on the back of the carrier tying up with Apna, Enguru and Pariksha platforms to provide its over 260 million customers access to curated job search including government jobs and exam preparation facilities.
The third largest carrier is tapping into education and employment spheres with Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App to increase customer stickiness with the brand by offering the services to its large pre-paid base of customers.
The app will integrate job search platform Apna, leading English learning platform Enguru and Pariksha, a platform specializing in government employment exam preparation. A combination of learning English, improving spoken English, preparing for government exams as well as specialised job search will impress upon customers to take up the subscription service.
The carrier has been focusing on content related partnerships to beef up its offerings to customers in the 1 billion plus Indian mobile phone user market, where it lags behind market leader Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.