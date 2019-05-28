Viacom18 deepens regional movie play with Colors Gujarati Cinema

NEW DELHI: Film, television and digital content conglomerate Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of its new 24-hour movie channel Colors Gujarati Cinema. This is the network’s second Gujarati language offering after general entertainment channel (GEC) Colors Gujarati and an attempt to further its regional movie library after Colors Kannada Cinema.

As of now, there are no Gujarati movie channels in the country and the only other entertainment channel is DD Girnar, run by the state broadcaster.

“The reason for the launch of Colors Gujarati Cinema is two-fold—one, we want to build on our Gujarati viewership base after Colors Gujarati and two, Gujarati cinema in the country is extremely vibrant right now and enjoying much box office success. So the timing is right," said Ravish Kumar, head, regional TV network, Viacom18. Kumar added that the new channel follows the network’s strategy of leveraging its presence in the markets it is strong in and getting into more genres. Movies are the obvious choice after entertainment. At a rate of 36% year-on-year, Gujarati has clocked the highest growth as far as TV viewership goes. Movies as a TV genre enjoy 25% viewership in Gujarat.

The company is starting with a library of 300 plus titles for Colors Gujarati Cinema which will be a mix across genres like action, drama, comedy, romance and mythology. Recent hits like Dhh, Chello Divas, Love ni Bhavai, Reva, Mijaj, Duniyadari, Oxygen and Backbencher will feature in the list of offerings. Viacom intends to invest Rs. 2.5 crore in the launch campaign for Colors Gujarati Cinema which will see major print and radio initiatives. A rap anthem shot with popular Gujarati actor Jimit Trivedi will further extend to an out-of-home campaign across 23 major towns of Gujarat and a television campaign across Colors Gujarati and non-network channels that will see 1000 ad spots aired. The newly launched channel will also run an in-theatre campaign with Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

“Four years ago we consolidated and rebranded our play in regional TV broadcast under the Colors umbrella. Gujarat presents a unique opportunity for us as we can leverage our regional GEC Colors Gujarati’s strong 43% market share position and capture a current whitespace in the market – movie broadcast," said Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO & Managing Director, Viacom18 in a statement.