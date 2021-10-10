NEW DELHI : Media and entertainment company Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd has lined up a bunch of new brands for its non-fiction properties on television, that usher in the festive season like each year. For the current season of Bigg Boss that has returned to television after a digital stint, the firm has 13 sponsors including home care brand TRESemme, Lotus White Glow, Dabur Red Toothpaste, food and beverage brand Knorr, Jeevansathi.com, JK Smart Tyre, Hershey’s Kisses and audio streaming service Spotify.

For its upcoming reality show The Big Picture to be hosted by Ranveer Singh, Viacom has five brands including educational technology company Byju’s, confectionary brand Bikaji and Haier Refrigerator, among others.

“The overall economy is seeing a strong bounce back, especially from consumer-facing brands, which in turn, has an impact on advertising spends. The consumer sentiment is also high, which companies would want to latch on to," Mahesh Shetty, head, network sales, Viacom18 said. Bigg Boss alone, has sold 75% of its inventory and could eventually have up to 25 brands on board as sponsors while The Big Picture could manage around 10, Shetty said adding not only is the traction very strong during the festive season, advertisers also see properties such as Bigg Boss as helpful in terms of engagement and integration.

Other than the two tent-pole shows, Viacom18 also has non-fiction properties like Bigg Boss Marathi, a couple reality shows—Raja Rani on Colors Kannada and Abu Dhabi T10 tournament on Cineplex, musical show Unacademy Unwind and Roadies on MTV.

“Advertisers are chasing consumers through any medium and loyalty towards television, as a platform, is still very strong," Shetty said referring to the increasing spends on digital advertising. “The overall advertising pie has grown, as has the reach of television even though consumers are also spending time watching OTT content, including some TV productions on digital such as Bigg Boss," he added.

