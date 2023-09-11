Viacom18 readies films push3 min read 11 Sep 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Studio aims ₹1,000 cr annual revenue from various projects; to focus on high-budget, mid-scale productions
Encouraged by the successes of OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Drishyam 2, Viacom18 Studios, the film production and distribution arm of Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, aims to achieve ₹1,000 crore in annual revenue from various projects, spanning theatrical, satellite, and digital platforms, Ajit Andhare, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Studios said.