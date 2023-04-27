NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Ltd-controlled Viacom18 has signed a three-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that will allow the broadcaster to stream popular HBO Originals, HBO as well as Warner Bros. content on JioCinema starting next month. The deal is pegged at ₹900-1,000 crore and will help JioCinema attract premium English content-consuming audiences, which so far hadn’t seen value in the platform.

The deal also includes rights for Viacom18’s regular television channels, and some of the content is likely to be aired on its English entertainment channels.

The move augurs well for Warner Bros Discovery, which has put the India launch of its streaming platform Max on hold.

Warner Bros. Discovery declined to comment, and Viacom18 did not respond to Mint’s queries on the size of the deal, but a person aware of the matter said that initially, Warner Bros Discovery was asking for $150 million for a three-year deal, but came down to around $120 million after multiple rounds of negotiations.

Incidentally, Disney Star, the Indian unit of the Walt Disney Co., on 31 March ended its longstanding content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for HBO Originals, resulting in the removal of 144 shows, including popular titles like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and Succession, from Disney+ Hotstar.

Mint had reported that Warner Bros. Discovery was asking for $10 million a year for a five-year deal, which Disney+ Hotstar, currently looking at profitability, did not deem valuable enough.

The deal with Viacom18 is not limited to HBO Originals but also includes content from HBO’s TV library as well as Warner Bros. Television series.

As part of the deal, the content will premiere in India on the same day as the US.

“Warner Bros. Discovery’s brands are incredibly popular across India, and we are pleased to partner with Viacom18 to bring our premium HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content to local fans. This new agreement demonstrates our commitment to South Asia as we seek to entertain audiences across more platforms and further strengthens the scale of our regional business as a whole," Clement Schwebig, president, India, Southeast Asia, and Korea, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement.

While JioCinema is currently streaming the Indian Premier League (IPL) for free, it is expected to put all English language content behind a paywall. “We are now on a mission to build a destination for entertainment for all Indians. The strategic partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery is a big milestone in our journey to offer the best of Hollywood content to our elite consumers… this partnership allows us to create the best and the most comprehensive destination for our users," said Ferzad Palia, head, SVoD and international business, Viacom18.

The deal includes current and future seasons of HBO’s series such as House of The Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus, and returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Perry Mason. Also featured as part of the agreement are HBO Original series, including The Idol, White House Plumbers, The Sympathizer and The Regime. In addition, HBO’s series and documentaries, including Game of Thrones, Sex & The City, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl and Veep, will be available for users.

Max Original series including, And Just Like That…, Peacemaker, and The Flight Attendant, premieres such as Dune: The Sisterhood, The Batman spinoff The Penguin, and Duster, from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, as well as Warner Bros. Television series like East New York and Gotham Knights, are also part of the offering.

Future Warner Bros. movies and the film library, including the Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and DC Universe movies, as well kids’ animation titles like Dexter’s Laboratory and Tom and Jerry Kids will also be available on JioCinema.

In July last year, Amazon Prime Video signed a one-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer a slate of 11 HBO Max Original series and 10 HBO Max original features exclusively on the service for Prime members in India as it looked to expand its catalogue of English entertainment. With Warner Bros. Discovery signing an exclusive deal with Viacom18, the deal with Prime Video is not expected to be renewed.