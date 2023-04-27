Viacom18 secures HBO deal in India for ₹1,000cr4 min read 27 Apr 2023, 11:36 PM IST
- The deal also includes rights for Viacom18’s regular television channels, and some of the content is likely to be aired on its English entertainment channels.
NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Ltd-controlled Viacom18 has signed a three-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that will allow the broadcaster to stream popular HBO Originals, HBO as well as Warner Bros. content on JioCinema starting next month. The deal is pegged at ₹900-1,000 crore and will help JioCinema attract premium English content-consuming audiences, which so far hadn’t seen value in the platform.
