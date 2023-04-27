Viacom18 secures HBO deal in India for 1,000cr

While JioCinema is currently streaming the Indian Premier League (IPL) for free, it is expected to put all English language content behind a paywall. “We are now on a mission to build a destination for entertainment for all Indians. The strategic partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery is a big milestone in our journey to offer the best of Hollywood content to our elite consumers… this partnership allows us to create the best and the most comprehensive destination for our users," said Ferzad Palia, head, SVoD and international business, Viacom18.