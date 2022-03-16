New Delhi: Viacom18 Studios will now release its aerial action franchise, Fighter on September 28, 2023. The Siddharth Anand directorial that stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, was earlier slated for the Republic Day weekend of 2023. Fighter is produced by Viacom18 Studios, Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

As theatrical releases resume, trade experts said a bunch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by late 2022 with some sort of consistency in flow of fresh content. Films greenlit and shot after the first and second covid waves are lining up for release in the coming months. Diwali releases such as Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe had already set the ball rolling late last year before the third covid wave. Projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 should benefit the industry this year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet supply, trade experts said.

The line-up for the coming months includes big star vehicles such as Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey, period drama KGF: Chapter 2, Tiger Shroff’s action film Heropanti 2, Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34, Prabhas’ mythological film Adipurush, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long delayed Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy, and the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, among others.

In January 2023, Fighter would have had to clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan at the box office. Khan will return to the big screen after a hiatus of four years in this film co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is incidentally also directing Fighter, and produced by Yash Raj Films. It will release in Tamil and Telugu other than in Hindi.

