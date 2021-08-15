NEW DELHI : Viacom18 Studios has announced that its action flick Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, will release on 26 January 2023. The film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare (Viacom18 Studios), Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande, will see Roshan playing an Indian Air Force pilot, the company said.

Fighter, Viacom18 has said, is designed for a global audience and is expected to be shot at locations across the world, and will be part of an aerial action franchise.

“With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience," director Anand had said in an earlier statement.

A clutch of big-budget, star-cast films are likely to help Bollywood recover by 2022. This is possible if theatres see a consistent flow of content. Trade experts say projects delayed from 2020, plus those green-lit in 2021 should come to the rescue of the battered Bollywood and film exhibition business next year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet supply.

Making for an impressive line-up, the year will see big star films, including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long delayed Brahmastra, the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, Baahubali star Prabhas’s two big offerings, Adipurush co-starring Saif Ali Khan and an untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, two Tiger Shroff films—Ganpat and Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, and Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, among others.

With budgets between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore, these films may draw the audiences back to theatres, said film trade experts.

