Viacom18 Studios locks Republic Day 2023 for ‘Fighter’ release

A clutch of big-budget, star-cast films are likely to help Bollywood recover by 2022. This is possible if theatres see a consistent flow of content. Trade experts say projects delayed from 2020, plus those green-lit in 2021 should come to the rescue of the battered Bollywood and film exhibition business next year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet supply.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}