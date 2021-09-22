NEW DELHI : Film production and distribution company Viacom18 Studios, part of media and entertainment conglomerate Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, has partnered with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on four films meant for the theatres, the two companies said in a statement. The films are: Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt; Raj Mehta-directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani; Shakun Batra’s film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa; and Shashank Khaitan’s film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

“As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment. Collaborating to build a slate of films further strengthens our long-term association with Karan and Dharma Productions," Ajit Andhare, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement.

The films that are part of this deal are in various stages of production, and are expected to release over the next 18-24 months, the statement added. Given Viacom18’s ownership of television broadcast channels, the network has also acquired satellite rights for these films.

In Viacom18 Studios and Andhare, Dharma has a partner that not only shares its vision in storytelling but also its approach to differentiated cinema, Johar said in the statement.

“The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Dharma as together we gear up to bring back the best of Hindi cinema to theatrical audiences. We believe that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance," Apoorva Mehta, chief executive officer, Dharma Productions, said in a statement.

