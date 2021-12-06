Viacom18 Studios plans return to big-ticket films

New Delhi: After a nearly four-year hiatus from backing high-budget Hindi films, Viacom18 Studios, the movie production arm of Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, is back to making tentpole Bollywood films.

The studio’s last big film Padmaavat had released in January 2018 after which it slowed down on projects as talks of Viacom's possible merger with Sony Pictures Networks floated. But now the company is looking to scale up investments in content along with its sister company Jio Studios with the aim to make 50 projects per year between the two, comprising feature films as well as content for streaming services.

Starting with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha that is scheduled for April, the company will bring out a slate of films in partnership with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, besides an aerial action film titled Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 2023.

The studio’s first release in theatres, however, will be Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu based on cricketer Mithali Raj, slated for 4 February.

“Our primary objective right now is to scale up content and the level of investment for the same will be unprecedented," Ajit Andhare, chief operating officer at Viacom18 Studios said. The past few years that have seen the proliferation of digital platforms have brought content production back to the centre of the value chain, Andhare said, and anyone who owns produced content, can find ways to monetize it.

“The only bump to this was the pandemic that disrupted production supply. We're now focusing on recovery after the disruption. Some of these steps we're taking are part of the strategy to get back supply through deals and collaborations," Andhare said.

While the company has seen success with its own slate, it is looking for partners like Dharma that bring a different kind of strength to the table, Andhare added.

The two companies have together announced a four-film slate for now, including Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani; Shakun Batra’s film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa; and Govinda Naam Mera featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

But Andhare said this isn’t a finite arrangement and could extend to more series and films. “Essentially everyone is chasing talent and other creative producers come with a completely different DNA and help us drive both production quantity and quality," Andhare added. Viacom18 also has more partnerships in the works, he said.

A film trade analyst said the Viacom18 slate, including Bollywood and Hollywood films that they will distribute in the country, should bode well at a time when producers need to lure audiences back to theatres with the promise of spectacular, big-screen experiences.

“But the issue with biggies like Dharma is that foreign studio has no creative control and has to simply go along with whatever it comes up with," said the analyst, declining to be named.

However, he added that films made by Dharma that usually feature big stars, get a lot of traction. Besides, Dharma itself was looking for a studio partner since Disney India decided to halt local film production.

Dharma had partnered with Fox Star Studios, part of Disney, on films like Kalank, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others. Their last collaboration, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been delayed multiple times and is yet to announce a release date.

Andhare who emphasized that no media company could rely on a single filmmaking system, said future partnerships will follow varied models, ranging from acquisitions and output deals to co-creation. “The idea is to find long-term partners that are essential for any content studio to feed the massive demand across various platforms, be it theatrical, broadcast or digital," Andhare said, adding the company is also looking to aggregate content across south Indian and Marathi languages to scale up.

