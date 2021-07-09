New Delhi: Viacom18 Studios will co-produce upcoming Hindi film Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, to be directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, the company said in a statement, will be part of an ‘aerial action franchise’ and is slated for release in 2022.

"An aerial action film offers a unique cinematic experience. It’s never been done in India," Ajit Andhare, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement.

Fighter, Viacom18 said, is designed for a global audience and is expected to be shot at locations across the world, though the story is truly Indian and salutes the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces.

“With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience," director Anand said in a statement.

To be sure, a clutch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by 2022 though some sort of consistency in flow of theatrical releases shall resume later this year. Trade experts say projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear real fruit for the industry next year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet big supply.

Making for the biggest line-up ever in recent times, the year will see big star vehicles including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra, the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, Baahubali star Prabhas’s two big offerings, Adipurush co-starring Saif Ali Khan and an untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, two Tiger Shroff films—Ganpat and Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey and Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, among others.

With budgets over ₹100 crore and some touching the ₹200 crore mark, these films will play an important role in making audiences see the value of big-screen experiences besides giving producers enough time to get over the few bumps and delays that have spilled over into 2021 from the previous year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.